CLOSE From his home in Mount Vernon, Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to Buccaneers reporters after he was taken No. 13 overall in the draft. Hawk Central

Iowa football continued its April recruiting success Monday, landing a commitment from one of the best offensive line prospects in the Midwest.

David Davidkov, a consensus four-star talent from Winnetka, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter. He picked Iowa over a laundry list of offers, including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin and LSU.

Buy Photo Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

He had originally planned three official visits to Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State this June. But, obviously, the coronavirus was likely going to derail those plans.

247Sports gives Davidkov, who checks in at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, four stars and ranks him as the No. 59 prospect in 2021. Rivals also gives him four stars and ranks him as No. 190 overall in the class.

Davidkov becomes Iowa's 12th recruit in the class and the highest-rated, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the Hawkeyes' fourth offensive line recruit in 2021, joining in-state product Connor Colby (four stars), Illinois product Gennings Dunker (three stars) and Missouri product Beau Stephens (three stars).

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Join today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal.