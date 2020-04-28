CLOSE From his home in Mount Vernon, Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to Buccaneers reporters after he was taken No. 13 overall in the draft. Hawk Central

One day after landing a top-60 nationally ranked recruit, Iowa football has added another highly-touted prospect to its quickly growing 2021 class.

Arland Bruce, a three-star receiver out of the Kansas City area, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Tuesday. He also held offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois.

Buy Photo Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with his players against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

The 247Sports Composite gives Bruce, who checks in at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, three stars. It ranks No. 692 among 2021 prospects and No. 58 among 2021 athletes.

Bruce becomes Iowa's 13th known recruit in the 2021 class. He is the first receiver recruit in the class and the first offensive skill position recruit, too.

Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be in this position. After a very thought through decision with my family, I am excited to announce I’m committed to The university of Iowa🟡⚫️ #swarm21pic.twitter.com/r12snIh5EL — Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) April 28, 2020

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Join today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal.