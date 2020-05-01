CLOSE

Buy Photo Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht (6-4, 200) will attend the University of Iowa. (Photo: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register)

Iowa’s football recruiting rampage is continuing, with two-sport Ankeny star Brody Brecht on Friday making public his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Brecht has been on the Hawkeyes’ radar for a while and affirmed his potential with a 4.45-second dash for 40 yards this spring. That’s blazing for an athlete who checks in at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds.

“Added a BIG TIME weapon to the Hawkeye arsenal!” Hawkeye assistant coach Jay Niemann, who leads Iowa’s in-state recruiting efforts, tweeted Friday without naming Brecht. “This one is a game changer. … 2021 class is on (fire).”

Added a BIG TIME weapon to the Hawkeye arsenal! This one is a game changer....2021 class is on 🔥!!#IowaEdge#Swarm21pic.twitter.com/ygbRcUTfgK — Jay Niemann (@Coach_Niemann) May 1, 2020

Brecht is commitment No. 14 in Iowa’s roaring 2021 class, which ranked sixth nationally as of Friday afternoon, according to 247Sports and Rivals. He is the fifth pledge to Iowa over the past nine days and seventh since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports as we know it. Yet the Hawkeyes continue to power ahead with recruiting momentum.

Brecht has expressed a desire to play both football and baseball in college, which surely helped in his decision as he weighed his final two choices. Iowa State, which doesn't have a baseball team, was the runner-up. In football, Brecht amassed 35 catches for 796 yards last season for the Hawks. In baseball, he projects as a college pitcher with a 90 mph fastball.

The Register ranks Brecht as the state's No. 6 overall football prospect; Rivals and 247Sports each rate him with three stars. He projects in football as a more rangy "X" receiver, the same position senior-to-be Brandon Smith plays for Iowa.

RANKINGS:Our in-state football prospect rankings for the 2021 class

"They produce NFL prospect after NFL prospect," Brecht said in a late-March interview with the Register. "And they're really good at developing their players in the weight room."

Brecht is the second wideout collected by Iowa in a span of four days; projected slot receiver Arland Bruce IV of Olathe, Kansas, committed Tuesday. The Hawkeyes may take one more receiver yet in their 2021 class.

Iowa's 2021 recruiting class*

DE Jeff Bowie, 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, West Branch

WR Brody Brecht, 6-4, 200, Ankeny

WR Arland Bruce IV, 5-10, 185, Olathe, Kan.

OL Connor Colby, 6-6, 275, Cedar Rapids

OL David Davidkov, 6-6, 290, Winnetka, Ill.

S Cooper DeJean, 6-2, 198, Ida Grove

OL Gennings Dunker, 6-5, 280, Lena, Ill.

LB Jaden Harrell, 6-2, 220, Urbandale

DT Griffin Liddle, 6-3, 275, Bettendorf

DE Max Llewellyn, 6-5, 230, Urbandale

CB Jordan Oladokun, 5-11, 180, Tampa, Fla.

OL Beau Stephens, 6-6, 305, Blue Springs, Mo.

LB Justice Sullivan, 6-2, 225, Eden Prairie, Minn.

LB Zach Twedt, 6-3, 216, Story City

*—known commitments; sizes according to Rivals.com