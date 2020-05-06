CLOSE Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle discusses the ways he is seeking advantages for the Hawkeyes in a COVID-19 world. Hawk Central

Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland continues to have a strong couple of weeks.

First, the Hawkeyes landed Kansas City three-star receiver Arland Bruce on April 28. Then, on May 1, Ankeny three-star receiver Brody Brecht picked the Hawkeyes over Iowa State. Now, a third receiver has joined the 2021 class.

Keagan Johnson, a three-star target out of the Omaha suburbs, announced his commitment to Iowa via Twitter on Wednesday. He chose the Hawkeyes among a final three that included Nebraska and Kansas State, although this was widely considered a battle between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers.

"Coach Kopeland is really changing around the receiving core at Iowa, and I see that offense being a great fit for me," Johnson told the Register. "I committed now because there won’t be any visits any time soon, and I was about ready to get the process over."

I spent many nights praying about this decision. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in today. I want to thank my family, coach, and teammates. Without you guys this isn’t possible. With that being said ... I’m committed to the University of Iowa 🐤 pic.twitter.com/C5iaNfvDwT — keagan johnson (@_keaganj) May 6, 2020

He is the son of Clester Johnson, who played for Nebraska in the early 1990s.

Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 180-pounder considered the No. 379 overall prospect in 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's rated the highest of Iowa's three incoming receivers. Rivals also considers him a three-star prospect.

He plays both receiver and safety at Bellevue West. As a junior, he caught 52 passes for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.

Johnson becomes the 15th known recruit in Iowa's 2021 class, and the seventh in April and May. The class is currently ranked No. 6 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

