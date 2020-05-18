CLOSE Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle discusses the ways he is seeking advantages for the Hawkeyes in a COVID-19 world. Hawk Central

Iowa football dipped into the Chicago area on Monday for its 15th recruit in 2021.

Jeremiah Pittman, a three-star defensive lineman out St. Viator in Arlington Heights, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday via Twitter. He held other offers from programs such as Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa State, Michigan State, Syracuse and Boston College.

The Hawkeyes offered back in late March. He became one of the Midwest's hotter defensive lineman prospects amid a slew of seven Power Five offers this spring.

247Sports gives Pittman, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, three stars and ranks him the No. 62 defensive tackle in 2021. Rivals also gives him three stars and ranks him the class' No. 50 strong-side defensive end.

Pittman is Iowa's 15th recruit in 2021 and the Hawkeyes' fourth pledge on the defensive line, joining in-state products Jeff Bowie, Griffin Liddle and Max Llewellyn.

