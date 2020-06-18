CLOSE Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle had dreamed of making his first career start at Kinnick Stadium. It happened Saturday. How did he prepare? Listen: Hawk Central

Former Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle has found his new college home in Waco, Texas.

Doyle announced his commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday.

Buy Photo Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates after a stop during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

"I want to thank everyone that has SUPPORTED me throughout my recruitment," Dillon Doyle wrote in his tweet. "Baylor provides a SPECIAL situation to be part of a CULTURE with world-class PEOPLE and COACHES every day, and I CAN'T WAIT to get started."

Doyle is the son of former Hawkeye strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle who reached a separation agreement earlier this week with the university after Black former football players alleged he fostered a culture of racial bias and bullying. Dillon Doyle announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on June 9, three days after Chris Doyle was placed on paid administrative leave by Iowa.

A three-star 2018 prospect out of Iowa City West, Doyle logged 23 tackles as a sophomore this past season for the Hawkeyes.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

