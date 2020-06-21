CLOSE

Jordan Oladokun (6) and Lamont Sims (21) exchange words in between plays during the Gaither vs Escambia playoff football game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Photo: Gregg Pachkowski/gregg@pnj.com)

Iowa has seemingly re-secured 2021 defensive back Jordan Oladokun, who committed to the Hawkeyes for a second time Sunday afternoon.

This latest decision caps two months of back-and-forth between Iowa and Oladokun, a three-star prospect out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida.

"First I want to thank God for putting me in this position!" Oladokun wrote in his Twitter announcement. "I want to thank my mom and dad for helping and raising me from day 1. I want to thank my brother and my sister for being there for me for whatever.

"I want to personally thank Academy at the Lakes and Gaither High School for making me the student athlete I am today! I want to thank coach Dub, my trainer, for developing my craft! I want to personally thank my second family, the Biglows, for caring for me whenever I needed them! With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Iowa. #SWARM21 #F2H"

Oladokun decomitted from Iowa May 8 after initially pledging to Kirk Ferentz on April 14. He still had the Hawkeyes in his top-four released May 24, which also included Louisville, Pittsburgh and Kansas State.

Oladokun is Iowa's 17th 2021 recruit and continues the Hawkeyes' recent string of success in the Tampa area, joining 2020 receiver Quavon Matthews, 2019 defensive back Dane Belton and 2018 receiver Calvin Lockett as recent additions from the area.

Oladokun's commitment also marks Iowa's first from a Black athlete and second overall since allegations of systemic racism have rocked the football program this month. Former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has since been removed, and ongoing dialogue about how the Hawkeyes are to correct these issues remains strong.