UNI grad transfer safety Xavior Williams commits to Iowa

The Hawkeyes have landed a significant in-state addition.

And not from the high school ranks.

Xavior Williams, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound graduate transfer safety who was a standout in the secondary for three years at Northern Iowa, has transferred to Iowa, he announced via Twitter on Monday. He will enroll at Iowa in January.

Williams originally entered the transfer portal over the summer, hoping to play at a school that was set to play in the fall. When it appeared that many schools weren't going to play in the fall, he pulled his name out. He recently put his name in the portal again and picked the Hawkeyes over Kansas State and North Carolina State.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.