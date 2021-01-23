Iowa lands Florida three-star center Michael Myslinski

The Hawkeyes landed their center of the future the second time around.

After losing out on him to Texas back in August, Iowa secured a key commitment Saturday afternoon from Michael Myslinski, a three-star offensive lineman who projects at center out of Jacksonville, Florida.

Myslinski, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, reopened his recruitment on Dec. 11. Soon, Texas, Maryland, Michigan State and Iowa emerged as the frontrunners.

Iowa recruited Myslinski hard during his first recruitment, and it immediately prioritized him when he decommitted from the Longhorns.

Myslinski is Iowa's 19th member of the 2021 recruiting class and the fifth offensive lineman. He is a consensus three-star prospect whom the 247Sports Composite ranks the No. 14 center in the class and No. 1,072 overall in 2021.

