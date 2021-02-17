Iowa lands Kansas 3-star 2022 DE Caden Crawford

Iowa football has landed its second recruit in the 2022 class.

Caden Crawford, a three-star defensive end out of Lansing, Kansas, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Wednesday. He held other offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Crawford is a consensus three-star prospect who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. Physically speaking, he is quite similar to Iowa's other 2022 recruit in Southeast Valley defensive end Aaron Graves, who is 6-5½ and 260 pounds. The 247Sports Composite pegs Graves as the 2022 class' No. 108 overall prospect and Crawford at No. 483.

Crawford was one of Iowa's top targets in the 2022 class, along with in-state targets such as Lewis Central defensive tackle Hunter Deyo, West Des Moines Valley tight end Eli Raridon and Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa.

Podcast: A much-needed Iowa win vs. Rutgers, the Big Ten race and 3 football departures

Matthew Bain covers recruiting and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.