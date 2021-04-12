Iowa offensive lineman Noah Fenske enters transfer portal

A Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal.

Noah Fenske, a rising redshirt sophomore offensive lineman out of New Hampton, announced he was entering the transfer portal on Monday via Twitter. Fenske redshirted his freshman year and didn't see any game action this past season.

Fenske committed to the Hawkeyes over offers from North Dakota and South Dakota State as part of Kirk Ferentz's 2019 class.

"I want to thank the University of Iowa for giving me the opportunity to play for the Hawks," Fenske wrote in his announcement. "I have met so many great people and I am forever grateful for my time at Iowa. With that being said with lots of conversations with friends and family I have decided to leave Iowa and enter the transfer portal."

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Drake basketball and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.