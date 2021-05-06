Iowa defensive lineman Jake Karchinski enters transfer portal after not seeing the field in his first two years

An Iowa defensive lineman has entered the transfer portal.

Jake Karchinski, a former three-star recruit in the Hawkeyes' 2019 class, announced via Twitter that he had entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Thursday. Karchinski, a product of Depere, Wisconsin, redshirted his freshman season and didn’t see any game action last year.

Karchinski is the second Iowa lineman to enter the transfer portal in the past month. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske, also a three-star 2019 recruit entered the portal on April 12 and committed to Colorado a few days later.

On Wednesday, Iowa extended an offer to UAB graduate transfer defensive tackle Tony Fair, who has also garnered offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Indiana and Purdue since entering the portal earlier this week.

