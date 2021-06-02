Wisconsin 3-star offensive lineman Jack Dotzler commits to Iowa

Iowa football has landed its third recruit in the 2022 class.

Jack Dotzler, a three-star offensive lineman from near Madison, Wisconsin, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Wednesday. He also held offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Michigan State, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Arizona State, among others.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pounder who projects as an offensive tackle in college landed his Iowa offer in early May, amid a flurry of April and May offers as his recruiting stock surged in the spring. Dotzler had scheduled an official visit to Iowa in late June, but he clearly didn't need to wait that long to make his decision.

Dotzler is Iowa's third recruit in the 2022 class and its first offensive lineman in the class. He joins Southeast Valley four-star defensive end Aaron Graves, an in-state prospect who's been committed to Iowa since June 2019, and Kansas three-star defensive end Caden Crawford, who committed to the Hawkeyes in February.

That's a nearly a five-month gap in between commitments, which wasn't unusual during the COVID-19-caused dead recruiting period. With those restrictions lifted, recruiting for Iowa and schools across the country is expected to pick up this month.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Drake basketball and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.