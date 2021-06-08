Iowa football lands Wisconsin 3-star linebacker Jayden Montgomery

Iowa football has added its second recruit from Wisconsin in the past week.

Jayden Montgomery, a three-star linebacker out of the Green Bay area, received and accepted an offer from the Hawkeyes, he announced on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder was on an unofficial visit to Iowa on Tuesday.

Montgomery, the son of former Hawkeye Jerry Montgomery, picked Iowa over offers from North Dakota State, Troy, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Penn and Indiana State.

He is an unrated prospect by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports gives him three stars and ranks him the No. 201 linebacker in the 2022 class.

Last Wednesday, Wisconsin three-star offensive lineman Jack Dotzler committed to Iowa over the likes of Iowa State, Michigan State, Indiana and Penn State. He and Montgomery are the third and fourth members of the Hawkeyes' 2022 recruiting class, joining Southeast Valley four-star defensive end Aaron Graves and Kansas three-star defensive end Caden Crawford.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Drake basketball and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.