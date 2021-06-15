Ballard offensive lineman Kale Krogh commits to Iowa football

Iowa football has added a promising in-state prospect.

Kale Krogh, a three-star offensive lineman out of Ballard, committed to Iowa on Tuesday, his mother, Teri Krogh, announced via Twitter. Krogh also held offers from Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Toledo and several other Group of Five and FCS programs. Iowa State was also interested.

Checking in at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Krogh landed his Hawkeye offer following a prospect camp in Iowa City earlier this month. He had long been on Iowa's radar as an up-and-coming lineman in Iowa, landing Group of Five and FCS offers left and right.

He becomes the Hawkeyes' fifth 2022 recruit and their second from Iowa, alongside four-star Southeast Valley defensive end Aaron Graves, who committed to Iowa way back in June 2019.

Krogh was ranked No. 12 in the Register's latest in-state 2022 recruiting rankings. At the time, which was December 2020, he held no offers. A busy winter and spring quickly changed that, and he took the Iowa offer just 10 days after receiving it.

