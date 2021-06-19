Iowa football lands commitment from in-state 2024 OL Cody Fox

Iowa football landed an in-state recruit on Saturday.

Not in the 2022 class.

Not even in the 2023 class.

Cody Fox, an offensive lineman out of East Buchanan, which sits about 50 miles north of Cedar Rapids, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Saturday. Having just completed his freshman year, Fox becomes Iowa's first 2024 recruit.

"Iowa has always felt like home to me," Fox told the Register after announcing his commitment. "I grew up a Hawkeye fan and attended quite a few games growing up."

Iowa offered Fox, who checks in at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, after one of its big man camps June 5. Just two weeks later, he had already made up his mind. Fox said he committed to soon in part because his older brother, Taylor Fox, is currently at Iowa as a walk-on offensive lineman.

Fox played both offensive and defensive line as a freshman for East Buchanan. On the defensive side, he registered 24.5 tackles, 6.5 solo tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. And, yes, he also kicked and punted a bit. He p baseball, wrestling and track and field, too.

The Hawkeyes have offers out to five other prospects in the 2024 class, including in-state linebacker Cam Buffington, who plays for Winfield-Mt. Union.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Drake basketball and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.