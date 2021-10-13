Iowa football flips three-star running back Kaleb Johnson following visit for Penn State thriller

Kaleb Johnson, a three-star running back out of Hamilton, Ohio, announced Tuesday that he was flipping his commitment from California to Iowa.

Johnson was one of the 2022 recruits who attended the Iowa vs. Penn State game last weekend, and the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 win over the Nittany Lions looks to have swayed Johnson away from his previous commitment.

Johnson previously announced his top six in early June, narrowing his options to Cal, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State and Pittsburgh. He announced his commitment to Cal on June 18, only 11 days after sharing his top choices.

He also held offers from Ball State, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Toledo, West Virginia, Western Michigan and Indiana. Northwestern, Notre Dame and Wisconsin also showed interest in the Hamilton running back.

Johnson is rated the No. 17 player in Ohio and No. 40 running back in the nation. The 6-1, 215-pound runner is sturdy and averages more than 10 yards a carry.

He is the 11th player from the 2022 class to commit.

