Iowa football lands 4-star, dual-threat quarterback Marco Lainez III out of New Jersey

IOWA CITY — Marco Lainez III, a four-star 2023 quarterback out of the Hun School in Skillman, N.J., announced his commitment to Iowa on Monday. He announced his decision on Twitter.

“To my coaches…thank you for investing your time and developing me into the players and student of the game I have become,” Lainez said in his post. “To all of my teammates, it truly is an honor to play alongside all of you. With that said, I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa!”

Lainez also held offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Louisville, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh, Princeton and West Virginia. The Hawkeyes were the second program to offer Lainez in February 2021, after UMass offered him in September 2020.

This season, Lainez quarterbacked the Hun School to an undefeated record through nine games, according to the school’s website.

The 6-3, 226-pound junior has potential to be Iowa’s first dual-threat quarterback in a long time, according to Lainez’s quarterback coach Tony Racioppi. Racioppi has been a private coach to former Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and current Hawkeye Spencer Petras.

“Special player and kid,” Racioppi told the Des Moines Register on Monday. “(Has) size and arm talent in the drop-back game as well as the athleticism and the ability to extend plays, and built-in QB runs in run game.”

Lainez is the No. 5 player in New Jersey for the 2023 class, and is ranked the No. 18 quarterback and No. 321 player in the nation among all juniors. He is the third hard commit to Iowa, but the first out-of-state player for the 2023 class. He joins 3-star linebacker Ben Kueter out of Iowa City and 3-star defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson out of Norwalk.

Kirk Ferentz’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 20 in the nation and is fifth in the Big Ten.

