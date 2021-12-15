Iowa football lands defensive lineman Brian Allen Jr. to 2022 class

IOWA CITY — Three-star defensive lineman Brian Allen Jr. out of St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Conn., committed to Iowa football on Wednesday.

Allen also held offers from Illinois, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Oregon, Purdue, Temple, Toledo, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Iowa was one of the last teams to offer Allen two days after his official visit to Iowa City on June 25, 2021. He verbally committed to Illinois in August, but decommitted on Oct. 12, 2021.

The 6-3, 259-pound defensive lineman is the No. 1 player in Illinois, No. 79 defensive lineman and No. 564 player in the country, according to 247Sports.

Allen is the second player out of Illinois to join Iowa’s 2022 class, with 3-star wide receiver Jacob Bostick already signed. He is the third defensive lineman to commit alongside 4-star Aaron Graves and 3-star Caden Crawford.

He is the second new addition to Iowa’s 2022 class having not made his official decision until Wednesday’s announcement. Iowa native Landyn Van Kekerix was the first.

