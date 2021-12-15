Iowa football lands 3-star DB TJ Hall after decommitment from Washington

IOWA CITY — TJ Hall, a three-star athlete from Fresno, California, announced his commitment to Iowa on Wednesday, when he signed with the Hawkeyes.

Hall previously committed to Washington on July 31 but was expected to flip to the Hawkeyes after his official visit to Iowa City for the Iowa-Penn State game on October 9. He decommitted from the Huskies on November 21.

Hall also held offers from Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon State, and San Jose State. California and UCLA showed interest in Hall as well.

With his decision, Hall also became the first recruit in the 2022 class from California. He is listed as both a defensive back and a wide receiver but was targeted at by Iowa.

Hall is the No. 43 player in California, and the No. 37 athlete and No. 563 player nationwide. He currently plays for San Joaquin Memorial High School, where he has recorded 805 yards and 10 touchdowns on 48 receptions through 10 games and helped lead the Panthers to a 9-1 record, according to MaxPreps.

On defense, Hall is credited with 26 total tackles, 15 of which are solo. He also has three interceptions.

He is the fifth Signing Day addition to Iowa's 2022 class. He joins Koen Entringer, Olando Trader, Brian Allen Jr. and Landyn Van Kekerix.

