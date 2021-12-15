Iowa football lands Signing Day commitment from 3-star safety Koen Entringer

IOWA CITY — Three-star safety Koen Entringer signed with Iowa on Wednesday, just days after his official visit the weekend prior. Entringer was both a receiver and safety in high school.

Entringer first committed to Central Michigan in June, but decommitted on November 10. He picked up offers from Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Utah, Michigan, Boston College and Notre Dame in the weeks after his decommitment.

The 6-2, 190-pound athlete is the No. 18 player in Michigan, the No. 44 player in his position and No. 665 player in the country.

Entringer helped Walled Lake Western to a 7-4 record this season, according to MaxPreps. He recorded 444 receiving yards and six touchdowns, including two kick-return touchdowns, according to Entringer’s Twitter. On defense, he had 88 tackles – of which 64 were solo – two forced fumbles and an interception.

He is the first “athlete” and the second player from Michigan in Iowa’s 2022 class. Olando Trader was the first and made his commitment on Signing Day as well. Entringer joins five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa on the Hawkeyes.

He is the fourth player to commit to the Hawkeyes on Signing Day. Entringer joins 3-star recruits Trader and Brian Allen Jr. as well as in-state prospect Landyn Van Kekerix.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.