Iowa football flips 3-star cornerback Olando Trader from Central Michigan

IOWA CITY — Iowa football flipped three-star cornerback Olando Trader from Central Michigan, with Trader committing to Iowa on Wednesday.

The 6-1, 185-pound cornerback first committed to Central Michigan on June 23, 2021. But the Hawkeyes extended an offer on November 13 and he took an official visit to Iowa City the weekend before Signing Day.

Trader also held offers from Nebraska and Vanderbilt. He is the No. 15 recruit in Mississppi, the No. 55 cornerback and No. 589 prospect nationwide.

Trader was part of a Jackson High School program that went 5-5 this season and lost in the playoffs, according to MaxPreps. He is the first cornerback and first player from Michigan in Iowa’s 2022 class.

He became the third player to commit to the Hawkeyes on Signing Day. Trader joins 3-star recruit Brian Allen Jr. and in-state prospect Landyn Van Kekerix.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.