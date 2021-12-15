Iowa football signs in-state linebacker Landyn Van Kekerix on Wednesday

IOWA CITY — Three-star in-state linebacker Landyn Van Kekerix signed with Iowa on Wednesday, days after receiving an offer from the Hawkeyes.

Van Kekerix also held scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State. He is the seventh ranked player in Iowa and No. 84 linebacker nationwide, according to 247Sports. Van Kekerix has no 247Sports Composite rating.

The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley linebacker gave Iowa his verbal commitment after an official visit to Iowa City this weekend.

Van Kekerix helped Rock-Valley/Boyden Hull to the Class 3A Championship, but the Rams lost to Harlan. He recorded 58 yards and one touchdown on the ground and added 86 yards and one touchdown on three receptions.

The 6-2, 195-pound recruit finished the season with 811 receiving yards, 707 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns. He added 76 total tackles – including 11.5 for loss – on defense.

He officially became Iowa’s first new Signing Day recruit with his decision on Wednesday, and the third player to sign behind fellow in-state recruits Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.