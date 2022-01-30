Iowa football lands 3-star cornerback Deshaun Lee after official visit

IOWA CITY — Iowa football picked up a commitment from three-star cornerback Deshaun Lee on Sunday. Lee announced his decision on Twitter.

Lee went to Iowa City for an official visit and left Iowa committed to the Hawkeyes. He held offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Grand Valley State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

The 5-11, 173-pound cornerback is the No. 15 player in Michigan and the No. 55 cornerback in the country. Lee joins another cornerback in Iowa’s 2022 class: fellow 3-star Olando Trade out of Michigan and the No. 57 cornerback nationwide. Lee joins a defensive back group that includes 5-star safety Xavier Nwankpa.

Lee was a four-year starter at Belleville (Mich.) and helped the Tigers to a state championship this season, according to 247 Sports. In addition to Trader, Lee joins another Michigan football player, three-star athlete Koen Entringer, on the Hawkeyes’ roster.

Iowa’s 2022 class is ranked No. 6 in the Big Ten and No. 27 nationally.

