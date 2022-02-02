Is Iowa football done with its 2022 recruiting class after adding Deshaun Lee on Signing Day?

Iowa football added one player to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.

Deshaun Lee, a three-star cornerback out of Michigan powerhouse program Belleville, announced his offer from and commitment to the Hawkeyes this week and officially signed with Iowa on Wednesday.

Some of the 5-foot-11 cornerback's other offers included Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, Syracuse and Grand Valley State. Lee is the No. 621 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and he's No. 18 in Michigan's class. He is also No. 56 among 2022 cornerbacks.

Belleville also produced Hawkeye defensive backs Kaevon Merriweather and Brenden Deasfernandes, the latter of which was also a late addition to his class.

Lee's addition does not necessarily mean Kirk Ferentz is done bringing on talent for next year, although most focus will now shift to the 2023 class. But the Hawkeyes are still involved with targets in the transfer portal (Cornell graduate transfer offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and Lafayette graduate transfer tight end Steven Stilianos, for example) and could be involved with more in the coming months, as names enter the portal still every day.

And, remember, Iowa didn't add Iowa Western running back Mekhi Sargent until summer. Even with two signing days, one in December and one in February, modern recruiting is still very fluid and college coaches are always keeping their eyes open for available talent to bolster their roster next year.

In terms of high school recruits, however, Iowa is most likely done in 2022.

Matthew Bain is the deputy sports editor for the Des Moines Register. He still covers some recruiting, too. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.