Marion's Alex Mota, a top-five in-state prospect, commits to Iowa football

Alex Mota, a two-way football player out of Marion, announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday morning. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Mota is a three-star athlete — he’s the starting quarterback and a defensive back for the Wolves — according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the Des Moines Register’s No. 5 prospect in 2023 class and the 247Sports Composite's No. 35 athlete in the country. Mota is a top-500 talent nationwide.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete held offers from Iowa and Iowa State, in addition to Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Ohio), Nebraska and Wisconsin. He’s expected to be a receiver for the Hawkeyes. Mota is also one of the top sprinters in Iowa, and he has averaged nine points per game this season in basketball.

Marion had a rough season in the fall, winning just one game against Central DeWitt. At quarterback, Mota threw 59 completions for 879 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.

On defense, he recorded 28 tackles, 25 of which were solo.

Mota is the fifth player in the 2023 class to commit to Iowa, and the third from in-state. He joins fellow Iowans in three-star linebacker Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) and three-star defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk). The Hawkeyes also have commitments from four-star quarterback Marco Lainez III (New Jersey) and three-star defensive end Chase Brackney (Colorado).

Kirk Ferentz’s 2023 class is currently No. 6 in the Big Ten and No. 21 in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.

