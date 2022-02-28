Iowa football lands transfer portal tight end Steven Stilianos out of Lafayette

Iowa football picked up tight end Steven Stilianos through the transfer portal on Monday. He announced his decision on Twitter.

“God is good,” Stilianos posted. “Thanks to everyone that recruited me, this experience has been such a blessing. I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa.”

Stilianos is a graduate transfer from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania with two years of eligibility remaining. He earned All-Patriot League First-Team honors at tight end twice in his career with the Leopards — once in the COVID-19 delayed 2020 season and this past fall in 2021.

Stilianos announced he was entering the transfer portal in December and was considered one of the top tight end options available. In addition to Iowa, Stilianos picked up offers from Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, Connecticut and Virginia.

He played in four games for Lafayette this season and finished third on the team with 21 receptions for 130 yards. Stilianos had a career-high 11 catches for 56 yards against in-state rival Lehigh in November.

