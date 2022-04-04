Iowa football lands commitment from three-star cornerback John Nestor

Three-star cornerback John Nestor out of Marist High School in Chicago announced his commitment to Iowa football on Monday. He shared his decision on Twitter.

“I wanted to show my gratitude to my coaches from Marist High school, they have provided me with every opportunity to help me get to this point,” Nestor said in his post. “With that being said, I am thrilled to announced that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and football career at the University of Iowa.”

The 6-1, 185-pound player is the No. 16 player in Illinois and the No. 65 cornerback nationwide in the 2023 class. Nestor is a top-800 player nationally. He is projected to play safety for the Hawkeyes.

He finished the 2021-22 season with 63 total tackles in 13 games, recording 43 solo takedowns, according to MaxPreps. He also picked up one sack for a loss of seven yards.

Nestor picked the Hawkeyes over other offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Toldeo, Western Michigan and Wyoming.

It was a quick turnaround for Nestor. Iowa was the most recent team to offer the junior cornerback on March 5, and he committed less than a month later. Nestor committed before his official visit, which is planned for June 24.

Nestor is the seventh player in the 2023 class to commit to the Hawkeyes. He joins in-state prospects Alex Mota, Ben Kueter and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, and out-of-state recruits Marco Lainez III, Chase Brackney and Leighton Jones.

With the addition of Nestor, Kirk Ferentz’s 2023 class is ranked second in the Big Ten and seventh nationwide.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.