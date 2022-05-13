Iowa football secures commitment from 2023 3-star safety Zach Lutmer one day after offer

Central Lyon 2023 three-star athlete Zach Lutmer announced his commitment to the Iowa football team on Friday. He shared his decision on Twitter.

Lutmer wasted no time committing to the Hawkeyes. He received an offer from Iowa on Thursday and committed to the program just one day later. Lutmer held additional offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State. Iowa State and Minnesota showed interest but did not offer Lutmer prior to his decision.

The 6-1, 190-pound Rock Rapids native was recruited at safety by the Hawkeyes.

In his junior season with the Lions, Lutmer was all over the stat sheet on both offense and defense. As Central Lyon’s starting quarterback, he recorded 80 completions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He amassed 1,246 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on 149 carries. He also had three successful two-point conversions.

On defense, Lutmer recorded 46.5 total tackles, including 36 solo takedowns. He had three tackles for loss. He recorded four interceptions for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Lutmer also picked up a bit of success on special teams. He returned seven punts for 151 yards, and even kicked six punts, averaging 36.8 yards this season.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz’s 2023 class is currently ranked 15th overall, according to 247Sports. Lutmer joins an in-state group already packed with talent including Alex Mota, Ben Kueter and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.