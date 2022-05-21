Harlan three-star athlete Aidan Hall commits to Iowa football

Harlan junior Aidan Hall announced his commitment to Iowa football on Saturday. He shared his decision on Twitter.

The three-star athlete – wide receiver, running back and safety for Harlan – is one of the best two-way in-state players in the 2023 class. Hall is the Des Moines Register’s No. 13 player in the 2023 class after helping Harlan to a perfect 13-0 record and a Class 3A state championship in the fall.

Hall held offers from Iowa, Air Force, Army, Georgia State, Illinois State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois. Iowa State and Wisconsin showed interest but did not offer.

Hall recorded 755 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns on 32 receptions in 2021. At running back, he picked up 777 yards and 17 touchdowns on 94 carries. Hall recorded 29.5 total tackles on defense, including 25 solo tackles and a tackle for loss. He had three interceptions last season for 128 yards, including two pick-sixes.

With Hall’s commitment, Iowa moves to No. 17 nationwide with its 2023 recruiting class. He joins fellow in-state commitments Alex Mota, Ben Kueter, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and Zach Lutmer.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.