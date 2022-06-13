Iowa football lands commitment from 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael

Kendrick Raphael, a four-star running back from Naples, Florida, announced his commitment to Iowa football on Monday. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.

The 5-11, 180-pound running back is ranked the No. 64 player in Florida, No. 22 running back nationwide and is a top-350 player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite. Raphael was one in a group of players that took an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

In addition to Iowa, Raphael also an offer from Iowa State. The four-star running back was a highly sought after product, with offers from NC State, Appalachian State, Boston College, Buffalo, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Howard, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Temple, Toledo, USF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.

Raphael recorded 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns on 126 carries last season, according to his Hudl profile.

The Florida native is the first running back and first four-star prospect – on 247Sports – to commit to Kirk Ferentz’s 2023 class. He joins a strong group of in-state recruits committed to the Hawkeyes, including Alex Mota, Ben Kueter, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and Aidan Hall.

Iowa’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 20 in the country.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.