Southeast Polk five-star Kadyn Proctor down to Iowa, Alabama, with visit to Hawkeyes on deck

Hawk Central

Southeast Polk five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced on Friday night he was cancelling official visits to Oregon, Michigan and Penn State and scheduling one for Iowa next weekend.

The state's top prospect is down to his final two, and Iowa is one of them.

The other one? Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty.

Proctor, the nation's No. 10 prospect in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite and one of the highest-ranked Iowans ever, will now visit Iowa from next Friday through June 26.

"It was hard to cancel big opportunities like this, but I felt it was in my best interest to narrow down and focus on the ones I truly believe will get me to become better, and put me on the right track to success," the 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman wrote on his Twitter profile explaining his decision.

Iowa landed Proctor's highly coveted high school teammate Xavier Nwankpa, the nation's No. 53 prospect, in its 2022 class. Nwankpa is now a freshman for the Hawkeyes, vying for immediate playing this fall in the Iowa secondary.

The Hawkeyes' 2023 recruiting class, 11 strong, is currently ranked No. 16 in the nation, according to 247Sports.