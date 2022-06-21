Iowa football lands commitment from 2-star OT Cannon Leonard out of Illinois

Iowa football landed a commitment from two-star offensive tackle Cannon Leonard out of Illinois on Tuesday. He shared his decision on Twitter.

In addition to Iowa, Leonard held offers from Army, Ball State, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Illinois State, Long Island, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois and Yale.

Leonard was offered by Iowa on June 21.

The 6-9, 265-pound junior out of Iroquois West in Illinois is the No. 73 player in the state and No. 19 OT in the country, according to 247Sports.

Leonard is the 12th player to commit to Kirk Ferentz's 2023 class. The Hawkeyes are currently ranked No. 18 nationwide.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.