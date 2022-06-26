Iowa football lands commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Trevor Lauck

Iowa football picked up a big commitment from four-star offensive tackle Trevor Lauck on Sunday. He shared his decision on Twitter.

The 6-6, 285-pound tackle out of Roncalli (Indiana) is the No. 5 player in his state, according to 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 33 offensive tackle and No. 396 player nationwide in the 2023 class.

Lauck took his official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

He holds offers from Michigan State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Akron, Boston College, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia. He also took an official visit to Michigan State on June 17.

The Hawkeyes offered Lauck almost a year ago, in July 2021.

Prior to Lauck’s commitment, Kirk Ferentz’s 2023 class was ranked No. 21 in the country.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.