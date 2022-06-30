Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk's 5-star offensive tackle, chooses Iowa football over Alabama

The No. 1 recruit in Iowa and five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa football. He shared his decision on Twitter.

"First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the life I was given and for the talents that have been bestowed upon me," Proctor said in his statement. "Without him, I would be nobody. I never thought that I would be in this position that I am today and most know that.

"With that being said I would like to further my football and academic career at the University of Iowa!"

Proctor told the Des Moines Register last week that he plans to enroll early.

“I could see the development (at Iowa),” Proctor told the Register. “The offensive line development. I’m breaking down academics and football, the city life, everything.”

This is the second straight year that the Hawkeyes have won the battle for a five-star, in-state product from Southeast Polk. Last year, five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa after a lengthy recruitment that involved offers from 30 other Division I programs.

Proctor is the No. 1 2023 player in Iowa in the Des Moines Register’s rankings released in December. He is the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 10 overall player nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite.

The 6-7, 330-pound tackle collected a laundry list of offers over his recruitment. In addition to Iowa, here is the complete list of schools that extended offers to Proctor: Alabama; Arkansas State; Alabama A&M; Alabama State; Arizona; Arizona State; Arkansas; Auburn; Campbell; Charlotte; Florida; Florida A&M; Florida State; Georgia; Georgia Tech; Houston; Iowa State; Jackson State; Kansas State; Louisville; LSU; Miami; Michigan; Michigan State; Minnesota; Mississippi State; Missouri; Nebraska; North Carolina; Notre Dame; Ohio State; Oklahoma; Oklahoma State; Ole Miss; Oregon; Penn State; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; Texas A&M; Tulane; USC and West Virginia.

In short, just about every program wanted Proctor. And in the end, Iowa landed him.

Previously:Southeast Polk phenom Kadyn Proctor hitting 'tip of the iceberg' with four Power 5 football offers

Proctor visited Arkansas State — the first school to recruit him — in early June. He also took two official visits before making his decision: Alabama on June 10 and Iowa on June 24.

“Those are the top two," Proctor had said. "It just makes sense to have the two best offensive line schools in my top two, because that’s what I want to do.”

Proctor is the highest-rated recruit committed to Iowa’s 2023 class and the highest-rated recruit to choose Iowa in the modern ranking era. With his commitment, Kirk Ferentz's 2023 group is ranked No. 15 in the nation.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.