Iowa Hawkeyes football lands first 2023 tight end recruit with Zach Ortwerth

Iowa football secured its first tight end commitment in the 2023 class with three-star Zach Ortwerth on Monday. He shared his decision on Twitter.

The 6-4, 220-pound tight end out of St. Louis University (Missouri) is the No. 17 player in Missouri and No. 37 tight end in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. He’s a top-750 player nationwide.

Ortwerth was part of the large group of 2023 recruits who took official visits to Iowa City this past weekend.

In addition to the Hawkeyes, Ortwerth held offers from Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Memphis, Nebraska, Purdue and West Virginia. He took official visits to Wisconsin on June 3, Minnesota on June 10, and Pittsburgh on June 16.

The Hawkeyes offered Ortwerth in January 2022.

Prior to Ortwerth’s commitment, Kirk Ferentz’s 2023 class was ranked No.17 in the country.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.