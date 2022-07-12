Iowa football secures commitment from 3-star cornerback Kahlil Tate

Iowa football picked up a commitment on Tuesday from three-star cornerback Kahlil Tate. He shared his decision via live-stream on YouTube. The 6-3, 180-poud prospect out of Kenwood Academy (Illinois) is the No. 10 player in his state and No. 57 athlete in the country, according to 247Sports Composite.

The Hawkeyes secured Tate's commitment in a divisional recruiting battle against Wisconsin. He also held offers from Purdue, Arkansas, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, and Tennessee.

Tate took an official visit to Iowa during their June 24 priority recruit weekend. He had two other visits in June: Wisconsin on June 3 and Purdue on June 10. Tate becomes the fifth commitment out of the June 24 weekend joining Kadyn Proctor, Trevor Lauck, Kenneth Merrieweather and Zach Ortweth.

Tate is the 17th commitment in Iowa's 2023 class. Prior to him, Kirk Ferentz’s class was ranked No. 16 in the country by Rivals and 20th by 247Sports.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.