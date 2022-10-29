Iowa Western defensive lineman Anterio Thompson commits to Iowa football

Iowa Western Community College transfer Anterio Thompson announced his commitment to Iowa football on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman played high school football at Dubuque Hempstead and graduated after the 2021-22 season but didn’t hold any big offers at that time. He played in seven games as a true freshman this year, recording 17 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Thompson’s four sacks forced a loss of 24 yards.

Thompson caught the attention of Division I programs long before starting his first season at Iowa Western. Kansas offered him on May 11, and then a slew of offers followed. In addition to Iowa, Thompson held offers from Nebraska, South Dakota, Buffalo, Liberty, Eastern Michigan, Memphis, UNLV, Washington State, Utah State, Western Kentucky, NC State and Illinois.

Iowa was the final team to offer Thompson on October 24. He committed five days later, to celebrate his 20th birthday.

Thompson had official visits with Kansas and NC State lined up, according to 247Sports, but opted to commit to Iowa right away instead.

