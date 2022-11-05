Iowa football lands commitment from Nebraska lineman Kade Pieper

The Iowa football program picked up its second commitment of the day and fifth offensive lineman in the 2023 class after flipping Kade Pieper from North Dakota State on friday.

Pieper held an offer from South Dakota before the Bison offered him in June, and he committed to North Dakota State a week later. North Dakota offered him in June as well. He decommitted from the Bison on Thursday and announced his commitment to Iowa on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound lineman out of Norfolk Catholic in Nebraska joins an already loaded offensive line class for the Hawkeyes. Iowa has commitments from 5-star tackle Kadyn Proctor, 3-star tackle Trevor Lauck, 3-star inside offensive lineman Leighton Jones and 2-star Cannon Leonard.

The first player to commit to Iowa’s 2023 class on Friday was Kamari Moulton, a three-star running back out of Cardinal Gibbons in Florida.

With the Pieper and Gibbons commitments, the Hawkeyes have 19 commits in the 2023 class. Coach Kirk Ferentz’s group is ranked No. 28 in the country by 247sports.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.