Iowa football adds Illinois defensive back Teegan Davis to 2023 class

The Iowa football program picked up a pair of verbal commitments Monday morning, including an under-the-radar defensive back, just days before national signing day.

Teegan Davis, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back from Princeton, Illinois, announced Monday that he would be joining the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2023. Davis checks a lot of boxes for the Hawkeyes. He is a multi-sport athlete in high school, averaging 15.9 points a game in basketball. He was a Class 2A state champion in the high jump in track and field, with a best mark of 6-8¼. He also was a two-way star on the football field at quarterback and defensive back.

Davis was previously committed to FCS Eastern Illinois before picking up an Iowa offer recently. He was the 21st known verbal commitment in the Hawkeyes’ scholarship class, which can sign national letters of intent as early as Wednesday.

Davis is the fourth defensive back to join the Hawkeyes' 2023 class, joining Zach Lutmer (6-1, 195) of Rock Rapids, John Nestor (6-1, 190) of Chicago and Kahlil Tate (6-1, 185) of Chicago.

Also Monday, Iowa collected a walk-on commitment from West Des Moines Valley defensive end Ryan Kuennen. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect had six sacks for the Tigers last season.