Iowa football adds versatile athlete previously committed to Purdue

After losing two wide receivers last offseason to Purdue, the Iowa football program got one back. Well, sort of.

The Hawkeyes landed a commitment Tuesday from 5-foot-10, 200-pound Terrell Washington Jr., an athlete from Wylie, Texas, who could play running back or receiver. Washington had been committed to Purdue before Jeff Brohm left to take the head coaching job at Louisville.

Washington re-opened his recruitment, and Iowa pounced with a Dec. 14 offer. Washington received a number of Division I offers, including from Washington State, Memphis, Houston and Vanderbilt. The three-star prospect, according to Rivals, rushed for 598 yards and caught 604 yards in passes while scoring 22 touchdowns for Wylie East. Washington will start out as a running back under coach Ladell Betts at Iowa.

In a recent interview with SI.com, Washington said Iowa coaches told him the offense has plans to be "more explosive" and that he could be a part of that.

The Hawkeyes lost a similar style player in Arland Bruce IV to the transfer portal. And last offseason, Tyrone Tracy Jr. bolted for Purdue and was followed by Charlie Jones.

Iowa heads to Wednesday's signing day with 22 verbal commitments.