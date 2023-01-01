Iowa football gets transfer-portal help at wide receiver

Wide receiver was a sore spot this past Iowa football season from the get-go. The Hawkeyes played with two available scholarship receivers in Weeks 1 and 2, and the offense struggled to get untracked all year. The receiver issues compounded with the NCAA transfer-portal departures of Keagan Johnson and and Arland Bruce IV.

The Hawkeyes got one dose of good news for 2023 last week when Nico Ragaini announced he would return as a sixth-year senior. They got another following the Music City Bowl with the commitment of Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson. He announced his commitment on social media Sunday.

Anderson checks in at 6 feet, 178 pounds and had 42 receptions last season in 10 games as a redshirt freshman while leading Charleston Southern in receiving yards (612) and touchdowns (seven). The son of former NFL wideout Willie "Flipper" Anderson will arrive this month and has three years of college eligibility remaining.

Anderson chose the Hawkeyes over Georgia Tech. He attended Suwanee North Gwinnett High School in the Atlanta area, the same alma mater as former Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson. That connection contributed to Anderson feeling at home with Iowa.

He instantly becomes one of the most accomplished receivers on the Hawkeye roster. Ragaini, Diante Vines, Brody Brecht and Jacob Bostick are Iowa's only returning scholarship receivers; freshmen Jarriett Buie, Dayton Howard and Alex Mota will join the program in June. The Hawkeyes might not be done in the transfer portal, as they're in the mix for Division II receiver Isaac TeSlaa of Hillsdale College in Michigan. TeSlaa is considering Iowa, Iowa State and Baylor.

Anderson is the Hawkeyes' third transfer-portal get on the offensive side of the ball, joining Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Michigan tight end Erick All.