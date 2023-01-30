Iowa football lands commitments in 2023, 2024 recruiting classes

Iowa football landed two commitments on Monday, one from tight end Grant Leeper and another from offensive lineman Josh Janowski.

Hawkeyes get a commitment from offensive lineman Josh Janowski

Janowski is unranked by 247Sports in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-3, 270 pound IOL comes to Iowa from Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort, Ill.

He held offers from Iowa, Ball State, Bowling Green and Toledo. Illinois and Northwestern showed interest but did not offer. The Hawkeyes extended an offer on Jan. 28 and Janowski committed two days later.

Tight end Grant Leeper commits to Iowa

Leeper is a 3-star tight end in the 2023 class, coming to the Hawkeyes from Homestead in Fort Wayne, Ind. The 6-foot-6, 215 pound is the No. 12 player in Indian and No. 32 tight end nationwide, according to 247Sports. He will gray shirt at Iowa.

A gray shirt means that Lepper will wait an extra semester to report to the team and become a full time student.

He held offers from Army, Wake Forest, Ball State, Butler, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Indiana State, Navy, Valparaiso and Youngstown State but chose the Hawkeyes.

Leeper visited Iowa City in Jan. 28 and announced his commitment two days later.

Kirk Friend's 2024 class is ranked No. 10 in the country. Janowski is the second IOL committed to the Hawkeyes 2024 recruiting class, joining 4-star Cody Fox out of East Buchanan.

The 2023 class is currently ranked No. 39 in the nation.