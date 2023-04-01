Cedar Falls defensive end Drew Campbell commits to Iowa football team

Register staff report

Cedar Falls defensive end Drew Campbell has committed to the Iowa football team.

Campbell, the younger brother of former Hawkeye Jack Campbell, made the announcement Saturday on his Twitter account.

Drew Campbell is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He also held offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Northern Iowa, according to 247 and Rivals. He'll be a senior in the fall.

Jack Campbell was a senior last season and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.