Iowa football lands 2024 commitment from Indiana high school running back Xavier Williams

Iowa football added another piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of 3-star running back Xavier Williams.

The 6-foot, 220-pound junior out of Lake Central in Saint John, Indiana is the No. 13 player in Indiana and the No. 69 running back in the nation, according to 247Sports. He does not have a 247Sports Composite rating.

Williams wasted no time committing to Iowa after receiving an offer on Mar. 29. He held additional offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Indiana State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

He's picked up all of these offers since the beginning of the year after a successful junior season. Williams was an all-state selection after rushing for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, according to 247Sports.

Williams is the eighth player – and first running back – to commit to Kirk Ferentz’s 2024 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes currently have the No. 17 junior recruiting group in the country.

