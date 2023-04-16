Iowa football picks up commitment from ADM running back Brevin Doll

Iowa football picked up its second commitment in as many days, this time from in-state 3-star athlete Brevin Doll from Adel, Iowa – the hometown of legendary Hawkeye Nile Kinnick – on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior out of ADM is the No. 6 player in Iowa, the No. 56 athlete nationwide and a top-600 player in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

The Des Moines Register listed Doll as the No. 15 player in the junior class back in December when he held only one Division I offer.

Doll chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Army, Kansas State, Minnesota, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma State, Princeton, Purdue and South Dakota.

He had a breakout junior season as one of the state’s top running backs. Doll recorded 1,475 yards and 27 touchdowns while splitting the carries with teammate Aiden Flora. He added 640 receiving yards and six more touchdowns in the air. Doll also had a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown.

Doll is the ninth player to commit to Kirk Ferentz’s 2024 recruiting class. He is the second running back, joining Xavier Williams, who committed on Saturday.

