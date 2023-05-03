Iowa football adds 3-star offensive tackle Bodey McCaslin to 2024 recruiting class

Iowa football landed another commitment in its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, this time from 3-star offensive tackle Bodey McCaslin.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle out of St. Charles East is the No. 13 player in Illinois, No. 45 offensive tackle in the country and a top-600 player nationwide in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

McCaslin held more than a dozen additional offers by the end of March. Ball State, Central Michigan, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Kent State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan were all after the highly ranked junior tackle.

The Hawkeyes were the final team to offer McCaslin – on March 30 – before his commitment.

McCaslin is the 10th player committed to Kirk Ferentz’s 2024 recruiting class. He is the first offensive tackle in the class but joins inside offensive linemen Cody Fox (4-star, Iowa) and Josh Janowski (3-star, Illinois).

The Hawkeyes’ 2024 group is ranked No. 15 in the country.

