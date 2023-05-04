Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown transfers to Iowa Hawkeyes

Former Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown announced on Instagram on Thursday that he has transferred to Iowa football.

Brown entered the transfer portal on Monday and visited Iowa City two days later. The former Buckeye appeared in four games – 27 total offensive snaps – during his first season at Ohio State, registering one reception for five yards.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound receiver from Chicago was a 4-star recruit out of high school. He was ranked the No. 2 player in Illinois, No. 13 wide receiver in the nation and No. 79 player overall in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

Iowa was one of several teams that offered Brown as a high schooler. The full list included Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and a dozen other Division I programs.

Brown joins the Hawkeyes with four years of eligibility remaining.

The transfer portal addition at wide receiver is valuable for Iowa, which was down to four scholarship receivers. Only Diante Vines was healthy at the end of spring, with Nico Ragaini, Jacob Bostick and Seth Anderson dealing with injuries.

