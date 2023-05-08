3-star offensive tackle Will Nolan commits to Iowa Hawkeyes football from Illinois

The Iowa Hawkeyes added another piece to its 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of 3-star offensive lineman Will Nolan on Monday.

Nolan – a 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle out of John Hersey High School – is the No. 16 player in Illinois, the No. 61 offensive tackle in the country and a top-750 player nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite.

In addition to Iowa, Nolan held offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State, Campbell, Central Michigan, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Illinois State, Indiana, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Old Dominion, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan.

Nolan received all his Division I offers since the beginning of 2023. Iowa was one of the more recent teams to show interest, extending an offer on April 25.

He is the 11th commitment to Kirk Ferentz’s 2024 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 15 in the country prior to Nolan’s commitment. He joins fellow offensive tackle Bodey McCaslin (Illinois), offensive linemen Cody Fox (Winthrop, Iowa) and Josh Janowski (Illinois).

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.