Iowa football gets commitment from 2024 edge Devan Kennedy after official visit

Iowa football landed its first commitment after a big official visit weekend, this one coming from 3-star edge Devan Kennedy.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rising senior out of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix is the No. 43 player in Arizona and No. 118 edge nationwide, according to 247Sports. He does not have a 247Sports Composite ranking.

In addition to the Hawkeyes, Kennedy held offers from Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon State, Penn State and UTEP.

Kennedy appeared in nine games for Brophy Prep last season, recording 12 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He had 1.5 sacks for 12 yards, one fumble recovery and one interception that was returned 72 yards.

He is the 13th player to commit to the Hawkeye’s 2024 recruiting class. Kirk Ferentz’s group was ranked No. 33 in the nation prior to Kennedy’s commitment.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.